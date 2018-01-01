Come one, come all to the New Year’s Levee

The city is ushering in the new year with a carnival-themed levee on Sunday, Jan. 7 at city hall, 200 King Street West, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

All residents are invited to bring their families and friends to celebrate the start of a new year with Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and city council members.

The event will begin with opening ceremonies, followed by games, food, door prizes and live performances by the KW Harmonizers, One More Time, Juneyt Yetkiner and Wandering Magician No.5 from the Big Smiles Company.

The mayor will announce the winners of city builder awards, handed out annually to people and groups that have demonstrated a commitment to making the city a better place.