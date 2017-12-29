Municipal election changes take effect in 2018

“These would be organizations outside of candidates’ campaigns themselves, as candidates are not supposed to interact or use third parties as an ‘adjump’ to their campaigns,” she said.

People with a complaint can notify the clerk’s office and the city's bylaw department will remove any unauthorized signs or ads.

All regional municipalities are working together on a joint elections steering committee and are working through legislation to create a manual for election advertising, Tarling said.

Committee members will be reaching out to media to make them aware of the changes, and are still wrapping their minds around municipal authority and how far it extends when it comes to for-profit advertisers such as newspapers, she said.

Boomer added that unions and corporations are now prohibited from contributing to candidates’ campaigns, but they can still register as advertisers.

In general, there have been several changes to the way campaigns are financed and each individual candidate is encouraged to educate themselves, Tarling said.

While she can’t interpret legislation or explain it directly to candidates, the city will highlight specific aspects of the legislation that have changed.

For Tarling, her first priority is to hold a “legally binding, accessible, democratic election,” implementing the changes to legislation and any organizational improvements identified following the last election.

One problem identified with delivery of voter notification cards will hopefully be rectified by eliminating the postcard-style notice and utilizing envelopes only, and by strengthening the wording of the notice itself, Tarling said.

The thinking is that more people will take notice when a more strongly worded envelope is delivered as opposed to a card that can be misconstrued as an ad or flyer and easily discarded.

The layout and location of polls will also be altered to make voting easier.

The election committee has developed a new accessibility plan that’s been vetted through the Grand River Accessibility Advisory Committee. It’s seen as a living document with potential for improvements that can be adjusted with time, Tarling said.

Various subcommittees are working to establish voting locations and advanced polls. In 2018, the city will be holding advanced polls at St. John’s Community Kitchen and Ray of Hope.

“It’s not so much about increasing voter turnout as it is facilitating as many electors as possible, regardless of whether they have a permanent home in this community, or whether they don’t,” said Tarling.

“I’m pretty excited because we’re working closely with both those organizations to do poll locations for those who go there on a regular basis.”

Tarling said she doesn’t have a stake in the election one way or the other — whether one or 100,000 people show up to vote.

“But you want people to come out and feel like they’re making a well-informed decision to the extent the candidates get out there and say what they stand for and talk about the issues and glean from their constituents what’s important.”

The city is now permitted, under legislation, to provide links to candidates' websites, Tarling noted.

From a neutrality perspective, it’s important for people not to misconstrue any service as being endorsement or providing an advantage to a particular candidate, she stressed.

She hopes people exercise democratic right this fall.

“My job is to make it as easy and accessible for them as possible.”

Other changes included under the Municipal Elections Modernization Act, 2016:

• $1,200 is the new maximum contribution amount for a single contributor to any one candidate. This limit will also apply to third party advertisers. It was raised from $750.

• $25,000 is the maximum amount a candidate can contribute to their own election campaign. This includes contributions by the candidate’s spouse.

• Council approval is no longer required for city staff to set advanced poll dates.

• Candidates can now campaign inside apartment complexes and gated communities and landlords and property managers aren’t allowed to stop them.

• Candidates who fail to file financial statements by the deadline will no longer be barred from running in the next municipal election, as long as they file late and pay a $500 fee.