‘One man’s music; another man’s noise’

“We wanted to look at (it) to see why we had very little on the Friday, nothing on the Saturday and then the Sunday was so problematic. So, in viewing that, we’ve obviously found out that a lot of it is weather-related,” MacNeil stated.

The review also noted that evening hours are generally the time when complaints are received, because noise is more audible in the evening due to quieter background sounds coming from traffic and other sources.

In her report, MacNeil said staff want to prepare for the worst-case scenario should a temperature inversion happen again. She said it’s important to note there are no environmental noise guidelines set by the province that specifically apply to concert-type noise.

But, for many people, noise isn’t the only concern with the festival.

Following last year’s event, police reported that they responded to 342 incidents, laying nine criminal charges — two for possession of drugs.

At a Waterloo Region police service board meeting last July, Deputy Chief Kevin Chalk said officers encountered so many incidents, it wasn’t realistic to lay charges. Instead, drugs were seized and destroyed.

Of the 342 incidents police responded to, 129 were for drug-related offences. Twenty-four people received medical attention and 11 were transported to the hospital. The causes for medical distress were heat, dehydration and drug use.

Though MacNeil said behavioural issues are outside the purview of bylaw staff when considering noise exceptions, “It will really be up to council as to whether or not there’s been enough done here or not,” she said.

“Staff recognize we may still receive complaints, even with the proposed changes, as one man’s music is another man’s noise; however, the recommendation does provide a balance in regards to what we’ve heard from residents and the cultural and economic benefits for both the promoters as well as local business,” her report reads.

Last year’s event attracted about 15,000 people on the Saturday and Sunday.

Beyond Oz Productions has indicated the potential attendance for the 2018 music festival, planned for June 8 to June 10, to exceed 25,000 people each day of the event.

Presale tickets on the website were sold out as of Friday afternoon; however, few details about this year’s festival have been released.

In the past, promoters have appeared before council to tout the economic spinoffs of the event.

Last year, Rob Mattacchione of Beyond Oz Entertainment cited an annual economic benefit upwards of $10 million.

Minto Schneider, chief executive officer of the Waterloo Regional Tourism Marketing Corporation, said weekend bookings make a big difference for local hoteliers who see the majority of their business during the week in the form of corporate clientele.

All 320 sites at Bingemans’ campground were sold out during last year’s Ever After, Schneider noted. The venue is usually just 25 per cent occupied during weekends in late spring.

— with files from Metroland News Service

