‘One man’s music; another man’s noise’

Despite concerns regarding drug use, intoxication and a record number of noise complaints in 2017, city bylaw staff is prepared to allow the Ever After three-day electronic music festival to be held at Bingemans this June for the fourth consecutive year.
A staff report going to the city’s community services committee on Jan. 8 recommends that council grant a noise exception for the outdoor event, with two relatively minor tweaks compared to past years.
This year, the noise exception would end as of 9 p.m. on the Sunday evening. In the past, it was 10 p.m.
Also, the maximum decibel level (dBA) audible from residential areas has been set at 55 dBA, down from 65 dBA in 2017.
“I think that was just a good balance that we’ve found, understanding that it’s a benefit to the city business-wise, culturally and economically, but at the same time, we have to hear what the residents say and balance what the promoters want to do,” said Gloria MacNeil, the city’s director of bylaw enforcement.
MacNeil said the event’s promoters have co-operated in the past by paying for a noise monitor to take reads on site — a measure implemented following complaints in 2015 — as well as turning the sound down and making other adjustments when necessary.
“I feel that they’ve worked with us and done what they can in terms of trying to find that balance for people, but at the end of the day, I think the biggest issue and concern is the type of music,” MacNeil said. “It’s draining on people when it’s three days in, and I’m not sure that we’ll ever completely please everybody, because it creates a lot of noise.”
The layout for the 2018 edition of the festival will be similar to last year.
During the three-year history of the event, noise complaints have differed significantly despite alterations to the format, with little or no complaints in 2016, 57 in 2015 and about twice as many in 2017.
What a third-party review of the issue determined following last year’s event was that weather patterns and temperature inversions played a significant role in the way sound was propagated.
“We wanted to look at (it) to see why we had very little on the Friday, nothing on the Saturday and then the Sunday was so problematic. So, in viewing that, we’ve obviously found out that a lot of it is weather-related,” MacNeil stated.
The review also noted that evening hours are generally the time when complaints are received, because noise is more audible in the evening due to quieter background sounds coming from traffic and other sources.
In her report, MacNeil said staff want to prepare for the worst-case scenario should a temperature inversion happen again. She said it’s important to note there are no environmental noise guidelines set by the province that specifically apply to concert-type noise.
But, for many people, noise isn’t the only concern with the festival.
Following last year’s event, police reported that they responded to 342 incidents, laying nine criminal charges — two for possession of drugs.
At a Waterloo Region police service board meeting last July, Deputy Chief Kevin Chalk said officers encountered so many incidents, it wasn’t realistic to lay charges. Instead, drugs were seized and destroyed.
Of the 342 incidents police responded to, 129 were for drug-related offences. Twenty-four people received medical attention and 11 were transported to the hospital. The causes for medical distress were heat, dehydration and drug use.
Though MacNeil said behavioural issues are outside the purview of bylaw staff when considering noise exceptions, “It will really be up to council as to whether or not there’s been enough done here or not,” she said.
“Staff recognize we may still receive complaints, even with the proposed changes, as one man’s music is another man’s noise; however, the recommendation does provide a balance in regards to what we’ve heard from residents and the cultural and economic benefits for both the promoters as well as local business,” her report reads.
Last year’s event attracted about 15,000 people on the Saturday and Sunday.
Beyond Oz Productions has indicated the potential attendance for the 2018 music festival, planned for June 8 to June 10, to exceed 25,000 people each day of the event.
Presale tickets on the website were sold out as of Friday afternoon; however, few details about this year’s festival have been released.
In the past, promoters have appeared before council to tout the economic spinoffs of the event.
Last year, Rob Mattacchione of Beyond Oz Entertainment cited an annual economic benefit upwards of $10 million.
Minto Schneider, chief executive officer of the Waterloo Regional Tourism Marketing Corporation, said weekend bookings make a big difference for local hoteliers who see the majority of their business during the week in the form of corporate clientele.
All 320 sites at Bingemans’ campground were sold out during last year’s Ever After, Schneider noted. The venue is usually just 25 per cent occupied during weekends in late spring.
— with files from Metroland News Service
Despite concerns regarding drug use, intoxication and a record number of noise complaints in 2017, city bylaw staff is prepared to allow the Ever After three-day electronic music festival to be held at Bingemans this June for the fourth consecutive year.
A staff report going to the city’s community services committee on Jan. 8 recommends that council grant a noise exception for the outdoor event, with two relatively minor tweaks compared to past years.
This year, the noise exception would end as of 9 p.m. on the Sunday evening. In the past, it was 10 p.m.
Also, the maximum decibel level (dBA) audible from residential areas has been set at 55 dBA, down from 65 dBA in 2017.
“I think that was just a good balance that we’ve found, understanding that it’s a benefit to the city business-wise, culturally and economically, but at the same time, we have to hear what the residents say and balance what the promoters want to do,” said Gloria MacNeil, the city’s director of bylaw enforcement.
MacNeil said the event’s promoters have co-operated in the past by paying for a noise monitor to take reads on site — a measure implemented following complaints in 2015 — as well as turning the sound down and making other adjustments when necessary.
“I feel that they’ve worked with us and done what they can in terms of trying to find that balance for people, but at the end of the day, I think the biggest issue and concern is the type of music,” MacNeil said. “It’s draining on people when it’s three days in, and I’m not sure that we’ll ever completely please everybody, because it creates a lot of noise.”
The layout for the 2018 edition of the festival will be similar to last year.
During the three-year history of the event, noise complaints have differed significantly despite alterations to the format, with little or no complaints in 2016, 57 in 2015 and about twice as many in 2017.
What a third-party review of the issue determined following last year’s event was that weather patterns and temperature inversions played a significant role in the way sound was propagated.
“We wanted to look at (it) to see why we had very little on the Friday, nothing on the Saturday and then the Sunday was so problematic. So, in viewing that, we’ve obviously found out that a lot of it is weather-related,” MacNeil stated.
The review also noted that evening hours are generally the time when complaints are received, because noise is more audible in the evening due to quieter background sounds coming from traffic and other sources.
In her report, MacNeil said staff want to prepare for the worst-case scenario should a temperature inversion happen again. She said it’s important to note there are no environmental noise guidelines set by the province that specifically apply to concert-type noise.
But, for many people, noise isn’t the only concern with the festival.
Following last year’s event, police reported that they responded to 342 incidents, laying nine criminal charges — two for possession of drugs.
At a Waterloo Region police service board meeting last July, Deputy Chief Kevin Chalk said officers encountered so many incidents, it wasn’t realistic to lay charges. Instead, drugs were seized and destroyed.
Of the 342 incidents police responded to, 129 were for drug-related offences. Twenty-four people received medical attention and 11 were transported to the hospital. The causes for medical distress were heat, dehydration and drug use.
Though MacNeil said behavioural issues are outside the purview of bylaw staff when considering noise exceptions, “It will really be up to council as to whether or not there’s been enough done here or not,” she said.
“Staff recognize we may still receive complaints, even with the proposed changes, as one man’s music is another man’s noise; however, the recommendation does provide a balance in regards to what we’ve heard from residents and the cultural and economic benefits for both the promoters as well as local business,” her report reads.
Last year’s event attracted about 15,000 people on the Saturday and Sunday.
Beyond Oz Productions has indicated the potential attendance for the 2018 music festival, planned for June 8 to June 10, to exceed 25,000 people each day of the event.
Presale tickets on the website were sold out as of Friday afternoon; however, few details about this year’s festival have been released.
In the past, promoters have appeared before council to tout the economic spinoffs of the event.
Last year, Rob Mattacchione of Beyond Oz Entertainment cited an annual economic benefit upwards of $10 million.
Minto Schneider, chief executive officer of the Waterloo Regional Tourism Marketing Corporation, said weekend bookings make a big difference for local hoteliers who see the majority of their business during the week in the form of corporate clientele.
All 320 sites at Bingemans’ campground were sold out during last year’s Ever After, Schneider noted. The venue is usually just 25 per cent occupied during weekends in late spring.
— with files from Metroland News Service
Despite concerns regarding drug use, intoxication and a record number of noise complaints in 2017, city bylaw staff is prepared to allow the Ever After three-day electronic music festival to be held at Bingemans this June for the fourth consecutive year.
A staff report going to the city’s community services committee on Jan. 8 recommends that council grant a noise exception for the outdoor event, with two relatively minor tweaks compared to past years.
This year, the noise exception would end as of 9 p.m. on the Sunday evening. In the past, it was 10 p.m.
Also, the maximum decibel level (dBA) audible from residential areas has been set at 55 dBA, down from 65 dBA in 2017.
“I think that was just a good balance that we’ve found, understanding that it’s a benefit to the city business-wise, culturally and economically, but at the same time, we have to hear what the residents say and balance what the promoters want to do,” said Gloria MacNeil, the city’s director of bylaw enforcement.
MacNeil said the event’s promoters have co-operated in the past by paying for a noise monitor to take reads on site — a measure implemented following complaints in 2015 — as well as turning the sound down and making other adjustments when necessary.
“I feel that they’ve worked with us and done what they can in terms of trying to find that balance for people, but at the end of the day, I think the biggest issue and concern is the type of music,” MacNeil said. “It’s draining on people when it’s three days in, and I’m not sure that we’ll ever completely please everybody, because it creates a lot of noise.”
The layout for the 2018 edition of the festival will be similar to last year.
During the three-year history of the event, noise complaints have differed significantly despite alterations to the format, with little or no complaints in 2016, 57 in 2015 and about twice as many in 2017.
What a third-party review of the issue determined following last year’s event was that weather patterns and temperature inversions played a significant role in the way sound was propagated.
“We wanted to look at (it) to see why we had very little on the Friday, nothing on the Saturday and then the Sunday was so problematic. So, in viewing that, we’ve obviously found out that a lot of it is weather-related,” MacNeil stated.
The review also noted that evening hours are generally the time when complaints are received, because noise is more audible in the evening due to quieter background sounds coming from traffic and other sources.
In her report, MacNeil said staff want to prepare for the worst-case scenario should a temperature inversion happen again. She said it’s important to note there are no environmental noise guidelines set by the province that specifically apply to concert-type noise.
But, for many people, noise isn’t the only concern with the festival.
Following last year’s event, police reported that they responded to 342 incidents, laying nine criminal charges — two for possession of drugs.
At a Waterloo Region police service board meeting last July, Deputy Chief Kevin Chalk said officers encountered so many incidents, it wasn’t realistic to lay charges. Instead, drugs were seized and destroyed.
Of the 342 incidents police responded to, 129 were for drug-related offences. Twenty-four people received medical attention and 11 were transported to the hospital. The causes for medical distress were heat, dehydration and drug use.
Though MacNeil said behavioural issues are outside the purview of bylaw staff when considering noise exceptions, “It will really be up to council as to whether or not there’s been enough done here or not,” she said.
“Staff recognize we may still receive complaints, even with the proposed changes, as one man’s music is another man’s noise; however, the recommendation does provide a balance in regards to what we’ve heard from residents and the cultural and economic benefits for both the promoters as well as local business,” her report reads.
Last year’s event attracted about 15,000 people on the Saturday and Sunday.
Beyond Oz Productions has indicated the potential attendance for the 2018 music festival, planned for June 8 to June 10, to exceed 25,000 people each day of the event.
Presale tickets on the website were sold out as of Friday afternoon; however, few details about this year’s festival have been released.
In the past, promoters have appeared before council to tout the economic spinoffs of the event.
Last year, Rob Mattacchione of Beyond Oz Entertainment cited an annual economic benefit upwards of $10 million.
Minto Schneider, chief executive officer of the Waterloo Regional Tourism Marketing Corporation, said weekend bookings make a big difference for local hoteliers who see the majority of their business during the week in the form of corporate clientele.
All 320 sites at Bingemans’ campground were sold out during last year’s Ever After, Schneider noted. The venue is usually just 25 per cent occupied during weekends in late spring.
— with files from Metroland News Service