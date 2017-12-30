Police watchdog investigates fatal shooting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating a fatal police-involved shooting west of Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says Peel Regional Police were called to a disturbance at a Mississauga, Ont., home at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The agency says that when officers arrived, a man had already left the area.

The SIU says officers found the man nearby, and an officer shot his firearm after an interaction, striking the man.