How to build a snowman

So, you want to build a snowman? Tom Litwiller is just the guy to ask how to do it and make an impression on your whole neighbourhood.
For more than a decade, Litwiller has been creating snow sculptures in the front yard of his Waterloo home, picking up winter themes or celebrating Canada’s participation in the latest Winter Olympics. The sculptures often draw a reaction from his neighbours and passersby, wondering what creation he will come up with next in his old Westmount neighbourhood.
“I just find that it brings our neighbourhood, which has changed over time, together,” said Litwiller. “It gets people talking and gets people smiling and being friendly.
“I find today, our neighbourhoods aren’t the same when I was growing up, and this past week, I find it a joy for my wife and me to interact with people that normally wouldn’t be paying attention and they’re happy to interact.”
Over the years, there have been snow dragons, snow bunnies and snow bears.
“There’s one lady in the neighbourhood, every time I do one, she takes a picture and puts together a photo card that she sends to us every Christmas,” said Litwiller.
This year, he’s having fun with a couple of Canada’s winter symbols, constructing a full-size polar bear sculpture with her cub riding on the back that he’s calling the Polar Bear Express. He heard a radio show about the plight of the polar bears, with news reports of an emaciated one drawing concern right before Christmas.
So, to cap off Canada’s 150th anniversary, where he also strung up flags between the two big trees framing his front yard, he decided to celebrate the majesty and mystery of the great northern symbol while honouring something that makes us uniquely Canadian.
“It started with a pile of snow six feet long and 10 feet high,” said Litwiller. “The bear just came from there.”
It was a natural transition for Litwiller, a retired parks and rec worker with the City of Waterloo, who was helping with the neighbourhood rink before winding down that involvement and transitioning to work with snow.
“When I stopped volunteering at the rink, then I still had the urge to get out in the middle of winter, and that’s when I started to do this,” said Litwiller. “It was two Olympics back, for sure, because we did something for Vancouver and I probably did something for Calgary, because I had Eddie the Eagle out here as well. It’s just something I thought I could do and it grew from there.”
He takes the work seriously, getting tips and strategies to create the big snow pieces from patterns and plans he’s found on the Internet, as well as drawing, planning and figuring out the measurements before starting the building process. He has the paper grid of his current polar bear structure still in hand, and he was collecting snow from six of his neighbours’ properties in the week before Christmas, as a thaw settled in before this recent blast of winter.
“I shovelled snow from the beginning of the week from six neighbours, because we didn’t have much snow, and brought it over scoop by scoop,” said Litwiller. “When the thaw came through, I had to bubble wrap it with an old pool cover, and I started on the Wednesday and had it down by Friday when the kids were done school.
“The kids are always trying to figure it out while I go and asking me what I’m doing. The mail lady walked by Friday morning and guessed that it was a bear.”
In the past, he used to build his sculptures out of ice first, setting the base before softening it up with the powdered white stuff. Now, he puts snow in a bucket and adds a little water to make it slushy and better shape it, which is a much better method.
“I would take 85-litre pails of water and freeze it, and then shape it (with) tools. I had a grinder and everything,” said Litwiller. “That was the year of the snake, whenever that was. But, it was solid ice and I couldn’t lift the sucker. It weighed more than 120 pounds and was all slippery.
“Then, I decided to form snow into boxes and then shaped it into whatever I wanted to do. Over the years, I’ve learned that anything white is good. Anything dark in the design, it attracts the sun and it melts.”
He found that out the hard way, because one year, he had two bunnies kissing, but it only lasted a couple of days after a week’s worth of work, said Litwiller.
While the snow bunnies were a personal favourite, he said he’s getting the biggest reaction to the polar bears, with the sculpture even making the evening news.
“I think the crowd reaction is that most people say this is their favourite,” said Litwiller, who is 67. “That’s good, because it’s my last one.
“I wasn’t even going to do any more. I’ve got arthritis in my fingers, and when I come in, my hands are numb. But, the urge just hit me. But, when I told my wife, Dianne, this was the last one, she said, ‘Yeah, right.’”
