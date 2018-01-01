How to build a snowman

“When I stopped volunteering at the rink, then I still had the urge to get out in the middle of winter, and that’s when I started to do this,” said Litwiller. “It was two Olympics back, for sure, because we did something for Vancouver and I probably did something for Calgary, because I had Eddie the Eagle out here as well. It’s just something I thought I could do and it grew from there.”

He takes the work seriously, getting tips and strategies to create the big snow pieces from patterns and plans he’s found on the Internet, as well as drawing, planning and figuring out the measurements before starting the building process. He has the paper grid of his current polar bear structure still in hand, and he was collecting snow from six of his neighbours’ properties in the week before Christmas, as a thaw settled in before this recent blast of winter.

“I shovelled snow from the beginning of the week from six neighbours, because we didn’t have much snow, and brought it over scoop by scoop,” said Litwiller. “When the thaw came through, I had to bubble wrap it with an old pool cover, and I started on the Wednesday and had it down by Friday when the kids were done school.

“The kids are always trying to figure it out while I go and asking me what I’m doing. The mail lady walked by Friday morning and guessed that it was a bear.”

In the past, he used to build his sculptures out of ice first, setting the base before softening it up with the powdered white stuff. Now, he puts snow in a bucket and adds a little water to make it slushy and better shape it, which is a much better method.

“I would take 85-litre pails of water and freeze it, and then shape it (with) tools. I had a grinder and everything,” said Litwiller. “That was the year of the snake, whenever that was. But, it was solid ice and I couldn’t lift the sucker. It weighed more than 120 pounds and was all slippery.

“Then, I decided to form snow into boxes and then shaped it into whatever I wanted to do. Over the years, I’ve learned that anything white is good. Anything dark in the design, it attracts the sun and it melts.”

He found that out the hard way, because one year, he had two bunnies kissing, but it only lasted a couple of days after a week’s worth of work, said Litwiller.

While the snow bunnies were a personal favourite, he said he’s getting the biggest reaction to the polar bears, with the sculpture even making the evening news.

“I think the crowd reaction is that most people say this is their favourite,” said Litwiller, who is 67. “That’s good, because it’s my last one.

“I wasn’t even going to do any more. I’ve got arthritis in my fingers, and when I come in, my hands are numb. But, the urge just hit me. But, when I told my wife, Dianne, this was the last one, she said, ‘Yeah, right.’”