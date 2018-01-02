Russian army demonstrates latest weapon: Cuddly puppies

MOSCOW — The Russian Armed Forces has unveiled its latest cutting-edge weapon in a New Year greetings video: cuddly puppies.

After a year of showing off its military might in Syria, the Defence Ministry has taken a softer approach. The one-minute video shows dozens of puppies sharing food and cuddling with each other. Older dogs are shown playing with unidentified officers.

Over 3,000 dogs are employed in the Russian armed forces.

Dogs from the 470th Dog Breeding Center outside Moscow are among the most decorated in Russia. The centre won an international competition last summer against the canine forces of Belarus, Egypt, Iran and Uzbekistan.