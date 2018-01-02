Founders of Grand River Rocks open a new kid friendly climbing gym called Go Bananas

One of the by-products of the operation at a converted warehouse at 50 Borden Ave. in Kitchener was that a lot of kids were finding their way into the space, and they had become a popular destination for birthday parties and other events.

They always thought about expanding, but when the CrossFit centre that shared the same building decided to consolidate their services in one place that opportunity came a little sooner than expected.

“We were thinking about doing this as a bit of a change up in our business to make sure we don’t have all of our eggs in one basket,” said Christoff. “We were looking at buildings outside of this building, but we weren’t super serious yet.

“We said let’s take the end unit of out necessity because if somebody else scoops it up we won’t get the same chance if someone else signs a long lease.”

They also know that there was a natural market to develop with kids having a love of climbing and parents looking for a way to burn off some of the ever-present energy, especially during weekends and school breaks.

“This is one of those things that people can do with their kids that the kids can be active,” said Leroux. “It’s fun, it gets them excited because they’re climbing up things but they’re clipped in so they’re safe.”

It took they a few months to set up the equipment that came specially from Bulgaria, and they officially opened at the end of October. It allows kids 25 pounds and up to play for an hour at a time, and their parents can register them for sessions and fill out the waiver online at go-bananas.ca.

It also ties into imaginative play with a bean stalk with promises of a giant at the top.

Cieplak who has kids of his own said the reviews so far from the kids and the parents have been great, and they are voting with their feet by booking birthday parties and events in one of the two rooms they have reserved for parties.

“The kids love it and love running around to try the next challenge,” said Cieplak.

“The biggest complaint we get is that the kids won’t shut up about it and they want to come back,” said Leroux.

Cieplak said they have plans for doing different events during weekdays for the pre-school set, and of course offer programming for PD Days and March Break coming up. If the Christmas break is any indication they will be busy, and it will also lead to summer camps and other programs.

“We were definitely not expecting that many two-year-olds, but we’ve had quite a few of them,” said Cieplak.

“Adults can do it too,” said Leroux, who said they’ve had quite a lot of interest. “We’ll probably be doing some adult-themed nights and events as well. It’s a super fun thing to do.”





