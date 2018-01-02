Transit was — and still is — priority for Vernile

Transit has been a major topic of the last year and will continue to be the focus as the provincial Liberals move into the new year, says Kitchener MPP Daiene Vernile.

Vernile, who is into her fourth year as MPP, said the ongoing criticism from both the provincial Conservatives and NDP about the Liberal party’s apparent inaction on local transit initiatives is unfounded.

“It’s upsetting,” said Vernile.

The province recently pushed forward on a major transit initiative — the planning for the high speed rail line that, when complete, will run between Toronto and Windsor. The province issued a request for bids on the environmental assessment — budgeted at $15 million — to get the ball rolling on the project.

Vernile also pointed out the complicated nature of making two-way all-day GO Train service between Kitchener and Ottawa a reality.

She said the province is well on its way to making it happen, but additional rail lines would have to be built to accommodate Canadian National freight trains which run on the same route. The previous promise of two-way all-day service was set at 2022 and Vernile said the province is still committed to that date.

Vernile was also quick to point out that locally, the province has and will invest millions of dollars into local transit projects, including paying for a third of the budgeted $818 million Ion LRT project, which is set to start running in early 2018. The province also kicked in $25 million to pay for half of the $50 million cost overrun incurred by the project.

Another major future project is the creation of the Waterloo Region transit hub, to be built at the corner of Victoria and King streets in Kitchener. The province is picking up the tab for transit infrastructure, pegged at $43 million. The entire project will include more than just the transit infrastructure, however, as there are plans for residential and commercial spaces within.

Vernile said the most exciting part of this past year for herself and the Liberal party has been the growth in the economy.

“Our unemployment rate dropped to 5.5 per cent and that’s the lowest it’s been in 17 years,” said Vernile. “Our growth is outpacing all G7 countries, including Canada and the U.S. as well.”