Kitchener Centre MP reflects on year that was

Looking forward to 2018, the federal government’s date with Mary Jane looms large. With marijuana legalization slated to take effect July 1, rollout has been much maligned.

But keeping things the same wouldn’t be sensible, according to Saini.

“I think the piece to realize about marijuana — and this speaks to my experience as a pharmacist and as a community member — is right now one-third of Canadians have tried marijuana, and it’s arguably easier to buy marijuana than cigarettes,” he said.

By establishing safety standards — making sure it’s out of the hands of young people and criminal elements — and treating the product from a public health standpoint like tobacco, marijuana use could in fact decline, Saini believes.

“We have to change the protocol of how we’re going forward,” he said, adding that under a new funding agreement, provinces will keep 75 per cent of the revenue from sales to help them defray the cost of legalization and address related concerns moving forward.

Pot legislation and other ethical dilemmas surrounding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau have dominated headlines recently, but Saini said the country’s government remains on track with its mandate that includes a $180-billion infrastructure program over 12 years.

During recent trips abroad, Saini said others look to Canada as an example of a country that got it right. They wonder how, and Saini always points to things like infrastructure, housing and multiculturalism/inclusion.

“If you look at the way the world is going and you look at the challenges we’re facing abroad, one of the things we must strengthen are the components of the country, whether it be through education or the environment, whether it be health or infrastructure — all these will come together,” he said, pointing to a $5-billon federal investment in mental heath and other plans to increase grant funding and financial supports for post-secondary students.

Locally, Saini has made several funding announcements during the past year, including a $750 million GO Train investment for upgrades to the Brampton corridor that will help bring two-way, all-day service between Kitchener and Toronto.

Other cultural funding announcements have resulted in much-needed renovations to the Museum and the Centre in the Square. Ray of Hope also received more than $1 million for youth employment initiatives.

Saini’s biggest personal achievement of 2017 was passing his own private members bill, M-132, to ensure the public, rather than multinational corporations, benefit from federally funded health research.

“That was a very proud achievement for me because it passed the house unanimously,” Saini said.

“What we’re trying to say is if the public invests in any kind of research, then that benefit should come to the public, and that will also serve as a global ramification, because if we’re producing medications that are not restricted by one patent, multi-level manufacturers can make it and that cost benefit will not only benefit Canadians, but will have a global impact.”

However Saini’s biggest highlight from 2017 was celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday and watching immigrant and refugee settlement take place locally.

Saini frequently hosts open houses to encourage people to meet each other in the community, and as he echoed in his comments at Canada 150 awards ceremony earlier this year, the sesquicentennial anniversary of Confederation gave Canadians the opportunity “to get involved in their communities and to celebrate together our shared values, our achievements, our majestic environment and our country’s shared place in the world."

The major themes of the 150th anniversary of Confederation were diversity and inclusion, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, environment and youth.



