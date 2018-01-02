Child, 3, dies in Quebec house fire

TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. — A three-year-old child died after an overnight home fire in Quebec that also sent two adults to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Trois-Rivieres police spokesman Luc Mongrain said the child's father went up to the second floor to try to save the boy.

"The father tried everything (to rescue the child)," Mongrain said Tuesday.

"He went upstairs but it was impossible to get back down. They (the father and the mother) climbed out the window but were unable to get the child out."

Mongrain said the adults were treated for shock and for cuts from broken glass but that their lives were not in danger.

The work of firefighters was complicated by the temperature, which reached -28 C in the city, which is about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By The Canadian Press