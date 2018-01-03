City moves to crush storm water rink

Gollan conceded many people pay a premium to back on to the ponds, which they see as amenities, but fail to realize that the ponds are engineered infrastructure that serve a function. He said people are welcome to skate at any one of 38 outdoor community rinks across the city.

Kids of all ages, including Cooper Blundell, 18, have been playing on the storm water rink most of their life and say the closest community outdoor rink is located near the Pioneer Park library, about 45-minute walk from their home.

Blundell’s mother, Lisa Frank, said property lines in most modern subdivisions no longer accommodate backyard rinks and that seeing her kids go outdoors is a lot better than watching them stay inside and play video games.

“Are we going to bubble-wrap our kids?” she wonders, comparing the storm water rink to other community amenities, such as toboggan hills and skateboard parks.

“Accidents can happen anywhere,” she said.

Ward 4 Kitchener Coun. Yvonne Fernandes said she understands concerns from both the city’s and residents’ perspectives and hopes to start a discussion to see how the rink can be maintained in the future.

“We have policies around community gardens and we have liabilities around community gardens, around our toboggan hills, around our skateboard parks. Isn’t this issue in the same vein?” she said. “So let’s have a discussion and decide how we can allow some of these outdoor rinks to happen.”

Fernandes says she’s working on crafting a motion for an upcoming council meeting with the help of city staff.

It costs money to send out an excavator and Fernandes suggested the city maybe needs a better safety inspection process for storm water ponds instead.

Gollan said the city’s existing bylaw doesn’t allow for any recreational use of storm water facilities, summer or winter, “and as of right now, I am not aware of any plans the city has to change that,” he said.

Regardless of the outcome, residents say they were given no prior notice of scheduled storm water remediation that’s supposed to get underway later this month and feel the city used a strong-arm approach to come in and partially destroy the rink with no prior warning.

“The way it happened was upsetting,” said Mulligan’s wife, Judy, who said the workers showed up without notice and simply told them they weren’t allowed to use the pond.

Because only a very small portion of the rink was destroyed, she actually thinks they felt a little bad about it, perhaps allowing a brief reprieve for kids during the holiday break.

Gollan said he couldn’t speak to the project's "staging," but that the city wanted to make sure the message was clear to the community.