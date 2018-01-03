Mulroney chief of staff Stanley Hartt dies

TORONTO — Stanley Hartt, who served as former prime minister Brian Mulroney's chief of staff from 1989-1990, has died of cancer in Toronto at the age of 80.

In a statement, Mulroney says he is deeply saddened by Hartt's death, calling him one of the "most outstanding public servants of our country."

Mulroney describes Hartt as having an "extremely brilliant mind with a delightful sense of humour" and a remarkable capacity to analyze complex issues and produce policy options.

Prior to joining Mulroney's office, Hartt served as deputy finance minister under former finance minister Michael Wilson and was a key figure in the negotiations that led to the Canada-U.S. free trade agreement.