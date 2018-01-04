Ontario/Quebec faces fresh blast of cold/snow

TORONTO — Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Thursday for most of southern and eastern Ontario warning of another wave of bitter cold.

The agency says a northwesterly flow will develop today and bring lows in the minus 30 Celsius range to many places until Sunday.

The statements runs from the Windsor area in the east to the Parry Sound region and east into Quebec.

Environment Canada has also issued snow squall warnings for communities on the east side of Lake Huron, with up to 15 centimetres of snow likely in the warning zones.