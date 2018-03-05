Seventh set of remains linked to McArthur: police source

TORONTO — A source says Toronto police have recovered a seventh set of remains linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of six men who had disappeared from or had ties to Toronto's gay village.

The police source spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to release information ahead of a news conference later Monday morning.

The source says the new set of unidentified remains were found in a planter at the same Toronto property where six other sets were found in large planters.