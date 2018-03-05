Spin Master buying Gund brand for US$79.1M

TORONTO — Spin Master Corp. has signed a deal to buy stuffed toy brand Gund for US$79.1 million or roughly C$102.5 million.

The Toronto-based company is acquiring Gund from Enesco LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Balmoral Funds.

Spin Master says the 120-year-old Gund will help diversify its product line and open up opportunities for broader distribution.

The company's brands already include Paw Patrol, Hatchimals, Bakugan and Air Hogs.