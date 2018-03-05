Indigenous youth call for change after acquittals

Brendin Beaulieu, an 18-year-old Winnipeg high school student, is preparing for graduation. The six-foot-five teenager who likes to make music in his spare time said he has to deal with a "broken heart" as he grapples with "knowing there are things we can do but it's going to take time."

Vitriol online shows there's a lot of talking about Indigenous youth but not nearly enough listening to them, Beaulieu said.

Jada Ross, 17, goes to a different high school across the city, but is having similar conversations with her friends and family. She said they are scared and saddened but determined to make change.

Lauren Chopek, 21, knows all too well how vulnerable Tina was on the city's streets.

Chopek was sexually exploited as a teenager. Now, she runs the Midnight Medicine Walk to help others in the same position. She said it feels as if Indigenous people have been asking for justice for a long time, but it's essential Canada hears it.

"I've been there in her shoes, and also misjudged and just ignored as a person on the street, being a child that needs to be somewhere safe. I needed help and I just got judged," she said.

"Why are we always the ones standing up for ourselves? How come there is no one else vouching for us?"

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press