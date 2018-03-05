Waterloo director follows his dream at home

Getting serious about it in high school, Sefton produced a number of productions at Bluevale, before going to Sheridan College.

Once out of college, Sefton entered the film industry and was able to catch a lucky break. He started as a production assistant for his uncle, Bruce Sefton.

From there, he met a video assist technician and trained with them.

This was at a point where film was being phased out and digital recording was taking over.

He started working with a company that had some of the first high-end Red cameras, where he gained experience on the equipment.

From there he became an on-set digital imaging technician (DIT), tracking colour correction and other intricacies that come with cinematography.

His experience gave him the advantage when a new show was being produced in Toronto — the critically-acclaimed show Suits.

Sefton spent seven years as a DIT on the set of Suits, where he continued building connections. But now, with the show on hiatus partially due to Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, Sefton figured it was his opportunity to finally work on the project he’s had in his mind — and on paper — for years.

Because it’s only a short production, the postproduction should be done relatively quickly, said Sefton.

“Now we’re at the stage where I can actually show them something,” said Sefton. “I’m hoping that it will be done in two or three months, but it might be three or four."

The choice to shoot in Waterloo came almost naturally for Sefton. After finding suitable spaces and working closely with Ryan Mounsey, in economic development at the City of Waterloo, he was able to create those connections and it worked out perfectly.

In Toronto, where the film district is crowded, productions are often considered a nuisance by local businesses.

Because of that reason and the multitude of options and architecture in the region, Sefton sees a bright future locally.

“It’s only a matter of time until film comes to Waterloo Region,” said Sefton.