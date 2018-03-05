DND aims to cut steel on resupply ships early

OTTAWA — The Department of National Defence wants to start cutting steel on the navy's new support ships early as it seeks to keep the multibillion-dollar project from slipping farther behind schedule.

The plan would see some work on the two support ships begin in Vancouver later this year during a lull in the construction of two science vessels for the Canadian Coast Guard.

While the science vessels would still be delivered first, officials are hoping the head start will prevent another 12-month delay to the Protecteur-class joint support ships, as the naval vessels are officially known.

Defence officials are now talking to counterparts from other federal departments about the plan, which was initially pitched by Seaspan Shipbuilding in Vancouver.

Seaspan is responsible for building the two Protecteur-class vessels as well as four science ships and a polar icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard.

"The final shipyard proposal for the construction of the joint support ships will be presented for government approval in the coming year," Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier said in an email.

"Discussions are underway on an early start to construction of the ships in 2018. This would result in the delivery of the first ship in about four years, with the second ship being delivered one year later."

The plan is the latest twist in what has been a decade-long odyssey to equip the military with new support vessels, which are considered some of the most essential ships for a modern navy.

Canada has been without a permanent support ship since 2015, when the navy was forced to retire its existing vessels due to an unexpected fire and corrosion.

The Royal Canadian Navy was set to start formally welcome to the fleet on Tuesday a converted civilian freighter, the MV Asterix, that will temporarily fill the gap until the new Protecteur-class vessels are finished.