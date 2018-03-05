Bullying forces families to pull kindergartners from Cardinal-Léger

According to his interpretation of the Education Act, the principal’s actions were in contravention of a section that stipulates parents of a bullying victim have the right to know what action is taken to resolve the matter.

The Kapkos said there didn’t seem to be any other avenues of recourse after calls to board officials and even the director of education seemed to fall on deaf ears, or weren’t returned.

It wasn’t until they started talking to other parents that they realized they weren’t alone.

Cortney Turner claims her son was hit dozens of times during the past couple years and was diagnosed with a concussion last May after a child smashed his head into a wall on their way into class one morning.

She said the school never informed her of the incident she learned of at the end of the day. When questioned, administration seemed to downplay the incident, conceding that her son had only seemed “a little drowsy” that day.

When administration failed to place him in another class at the beginning of this school year as promised, Turner attempted to ride it out. However, she confirmed her son was one of five children to be taken out of the class last month after problems had continued throughout the year.

“So far there’s been seven kids that have left one classroom,” Turner said Monday. “One left last week, so that’s eight, and I can’t even remember how many have come forward since we published our story (on Facebook) last week.”

The school board refused to connect the Post with a board official for an interview and said it would only be issuing the following statement that’s attributed to Mikale-Andrée Joly, director of corporate relations:

“In response to information circulating on Facebook and shared with the media recently, the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir regrets that the concerned families perceive that actions taken to date to resolve the situation have been insufficient,” the statement reads. “The Csc MonAvenir and the school administration at École élémentaire catholique Cardinal-Léger made every possible effort to work with the individual families and their child in order to resolve the matter. Support and additional resources have been offered to the families.”

However, parents say the board’s response to their concerns all point to a hands-off approach that protects and emboldens bullies while penalizing victims.

Some said the school eventually offered to move their children to another class, but said it was unfair to separate their kids from teachers and friends due the actions of one or two students who were at the root of problems.

“The approach of this board — they call it progressive discipline, but it’s more avoidance,” said Dawn Vanayan, a mother of a child who endured ongoing verbal abuse.

“They kind of just tell the kids to avoid those people, tell them what they’re feeling and kind of hope it will resolve itself. But I feel like these (bullies) have just learned that if they do it out of the eyes of their teachers, it will just continue. I feel like it’s become an epidemic almost in this school.

“We talked to the teachers, we went to the principal — and it was months — and then we met with the board,” said Vanayan, “and I just feel at every level there were never really any solutions that were going to provoke any sort of change or make us feel that our children were at a different level of safety at school.”

After being bullied, some parents say their children turned into completely different kids and in some cases still suffer from anxiety and low self-esteem.

“There needs to be justice, not for us as parents, but for our children,” Turner said.

“These are kids age four, five and six now having to seek medical help and therapy.”

Parents who’ve placed their children in different schools in different boards have reported that their children are enjoying school again, but some, like Turner, are sharing their stories so other parents are aware of what they believe to be a systemic issue.

“The past year and a half has been devastating to each of our families and we want to ensure that others know what is happening in this school,” Vanayan stated in an email.