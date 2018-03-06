City extending incentive program for downtown facades

“If we are doing so well, if we’re on that upswing, then the businesses that want to come into our core are going to want to come into our core because they see everything that’s happening.”

Coun. John Gazzola said he agreed with Fernandes, adding that it’s time private businesses stood on their own two feet, especially with the region’s recent $1-billion investment in light rail transit.

He said the 4:1 “return on investment” cited by staff really just represented a private sector expenditure that may or may not benefit the taxpaying public.

But Abel said there are 25 vacancies in the downtown area along King Street West and key side streets which highlights a large need for the façade program. She said it’s as much about business attraction as it is a financial support.

“A few major challenges that downtown is facing right now are retail disruption, vacancies and in particular a few of our units that are staying chronically empty, and also the Perception of Safety study that recently came out,” Abel said. “It was identified that more lighting, open stores and presence of people are really key ingredients to changing perception about any city core.”

Part of the staff recommendation approved at the committee level will allow city staff to undertake a mandatory public consultation process to expand the incentive program to include upper storey façade lighting along Queen Street.

During public consultation regarding the city’s upcoming Queen Street placemaking project, many people said that historic architecture along that key corridor is being kept in the dark, Abel said.

Cory Bluhm, executive director of economic development, said floodlighting historic features and upper storeys would improve perceptions of safety at nighttime and make the area much more vibrant.

Downtown-area Coun. Frank Etherington said he’ll support program expansion to include lighting in the future when it comes back before council.

Even as it is now, the program has been terrific at making storefronts and some areas look much more attractive for shoppers and everyone in the downtown, Etherington said, but there are still holes in the streetscape, he noted.

Councillors pointed out that return on investment also comes in the form of increased tax revenue and property assessment when new business moves in. Bluhm said the city collects relatively low taxes from landlords with vacant commercial units.

“I think it’s important that we remember that the downtown is the heart of our community,” said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. “It’s the foundation — the building locks upon which all the rest of our city is built upon.”

Vrbanovic argued that council makes significant investments in all parts of the city but said people need to remember the retail world is in crisis and downtowns continues to have challenges.

While many people across the city are pleased with progress being made in Kitchener’s downtown, the city isn’t out of the woods yet to say the progress is permanent and sustainable, Vrbanovic said.

According to U.S. data, Coun. Scott Davey recently heard 50 per cent of malls are in danger of closing in the next five years. He feels it’s a “tidal wave” the city will need to deal with in future and doesn’t think it’s close to being a point where such business incentive programs can be cut.

“I don’t think the ball is running down the other side of the hill just yet,” he said.