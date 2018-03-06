Local startup Tricolops makes their pitch to the 'Dragons' Den'

"What we're really selling is certainty in freight charges," said Zhu. "Freight charges are your third largest expense after human resources and warehousing and storage expenses.

"It's your third largest expense and you never know how much it is — it comes in a box and sometimes it's a little higher and sometimes it's a little lower."

With the Tricolops you'll know the exact size and dimensions, so if space is a factor in shipping you'll be better able to determine and control your costs and it will integrate with scales that already exist. There's is also a software component that can compare costs of multi-rate carriers.

They set up a demonstration and found one shipper was being overcharged by 40 per cent by their carrier. The savings were self-evident after that.

"In the U.S. most of the warehouse distribution guys have started dimension already," said Zhu. "The Canadian ones have done so, and we've noticed there's even more motivation for the Canadian companies to do it because their costs aren't broken down by package."

The duo hopes to help change the Canadian industry and use it as a springboard to go global and keep providing solutions to shippers in the future. "There is a lot of potential," said Phan.

"In terms of next stages it's important to get the dimension data to reconcile courier charges but what's more important is what more can you do with that data," said Zhu. "Right now we're developing a suite of software that lets you do more with the data."

Although they've already pitched the products dozens of time, and have refined their approach, it's was a novel experience to do it in front of CBC's Dragons and the audience at home.

"I think it is good exposure," said Phan. "A lot of people don't know about this problem, and the public doesn't know about it and we wanted to define that problem for them.

"We wanted to show them we have solution and we're working on this, and this is one that maybe even the Dragons haven't thought of and here's a solution."

They also hope it interests venture capitalists, and it's always great when you have a film reel to show them.

"We're really working to create the awareness of this problem," said Phan. "It's not sexy, it's not hot, but this is something we all deal with when we ask why something is so expensive when shipped. You want to know why, here's why."