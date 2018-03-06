New TPP sends message to China: Japan envoy

OTTAWA — As Canada, Japan and nine other countries prepare to sign the rebooted Trans-Pacific Partnership this week in Chile, some see it as a way to set the stage for closer relations with China.

They are hoping to send a message not so much to the absent Trump administration as to an increasingly assertive China on why global trade rules are good for everybody, says Japan's envoy to Canada.

"How do we engage the Chinese people on the rules-based economy?" Kimihiro Ishikan, the Japanese ambassador to Canada, asked in an interview.

"I'm not saying they're trying to break up the rules of the game. But, still, sometimes they play (by) our rules of the game; sometimes it seems not to be the case."

Ishikan said Japan hopes that the successful launch of the new TPP, known as the CPTPP, will eventually attract China and other Asian countries.

The Trudeau government is in exploratory talks with China after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was unable to persuade the People's Republic to agree to his so-called progressive trade agenda and launch formal free-trade negotiations.

If China can be drawn into wider Asian-based multilateral agreements, that will serve Canada's interests, said Ishikan, because it can be more difficult to forge a trade deal directly with a much larger economy.

Ishikan said the key at the moment is that the CPTPP includes commitments to meeting labour and environmental standards — part of the so-called progressive trade agenda that Canada is also championing with the North American Free Trade Agreement and in talks with China.

China could be persuaded to move in the direction of progressive trade, and is already showing positive signs by wanting to make progress on fighting climate change, he said.

But forcing other elements of progressive trade, which would also include accepting broader democratic principles, won't happen overnight, he added.