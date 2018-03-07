Partnership being explored for southwest community centre

A picture can be worth a thousand words, but Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said a map in a report to the community and infrastructure services committee spoke for thousands of underserviced residents in southwest Kitchener who don't have a community centre nearby.
The report, approved in principle, recommends staff investigate a possible facility partnership with the Waterloo Region District School Board for a kindergarten to Grade 8 school and community centre in the Huron-Brigadoon area that's expected to grow significantly in coming years.
Earlier this year the province announced funding for the school and a child care centre to be built on Tartan Avenue.
According to staff, a partnership to build a new, 8,000-square-foot community centre along with the new school could save the city between $1.2 and $2 million and leverage additional space such as a double gymnasium for community use after school hours.
The problem is, such a project currently doesn't appear in the city's master plan for leisure services, or in its 10-year capital forecast.
A community centre for the area is expected to be identified in a master plan update that's slated for 2019, but the school board wants to begin detailed design this April in order to meet timelines for construction of the school. Therefore, the city has to move quickly if it wants to take advantage of the partnership opportunity, said Mark Hildebrand, director of community programs and services.
Hildebrand said staff hasn't looked at funding options yet and wanted to report back on the possible partnership first in order to first make sure desired amenities can fit on the property. The city will pay for half the cost associated with a site fit study, which isn't expected to exceed $10,000.
A new community centre in partnership with the school board is estimated to cost $2.9 million and would likely be open to serve the community by 2020.
Some councillors expressed concern regarding other projects being bounced as a result, including expansions being contemplated for the Rockway and Mill-Courtland community centres.
The next facility scheduled for the southwest portion of the city is a community centre for the Williamsburg area, which falls within the same Ward 5 boundary as the partnership opportunity, albeit to the north near the intersection of Fischer-Hallman and Westmount roads. A business case will be developed later this year, with construction slated for 2019-2020.
"Of the two, the Williamsburg and the Tartan, which one is more preferred?" wondered Coun. Zyg Janecki.
"I suppose it depends on which community you're talking with," Hildebrand replied.
Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock pointed out that her ward is the only city ward currently without a permanent community centre. One in five kids in Kitchener comes from Ward 5, and it will see three schools open in the next three years, she noted.
"So there's a huge, young population and young demographic in Ward 5 that we have to serve," she said. "We have an opportunity now to save a lot of money and I think it's something we should at least pursue."
Galloway-Sealock said she wouldn't vote to move forward with a partnership at the expense of other projects in the queue; however Coun. Frank Etherington said she couldn't provide any guarantees as she's only one vote on council.
"If there's no funding there, the money has to come from somewhere," said Coun. John Gazzola.
"We do have a process, and it's a good process," he said. "We have a good leisure facilities master plan, we have excellent procedures in dealing with development charges (which are used to fund growth-related projects) and all of a sudden we're jumping out of order, throwing everything aside and moving ahead."
Gazzola said he didn't see any compelling reasons to jump at the opportunity, even with the potential savings. "Sometimes we just can't take advantage of sales," he said.
However Vrbanovic reminded his colleagues that they share a collective responsibility for the whole city, not just their individual wards.
"It's clear that we need to take a step to further serve the needs of that part of the city which is rapidly growing," he said, adding that it would be imprudent not to investigate the possibility of partnership and what it would mean.
