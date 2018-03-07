Partnership being explored for southwest community centre

"Of the two, the Williamsburg and the Tartan, which one is more preferred?" wondered Coun. Zyg Janecki.

"I suppose it depends on which community you're talking with," Hildebrand replied.

Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock pointed out that her ward is the only city ward currently without a permanent community centre. One in five kids in Kitchener comes from Ward 5, and it will see three schools open in the next three years, she noted.

"So there's a huge, young population and young demographic in Ward 5 that we have to serve," she said. "We have an opportunity now to save a lot of money and I think it's something we should at least pursue."

Galloway-Sealock said she wouldn't vote to move forward with a partnership at the expense of other projects in the queue; however Coun. Frank Etherington said she couldn't provide any guarantees as she's only one vote on council.

"If there's no funding there, the money has to come from somewhere," said Coun. John Gazzola.

"We do have a process, and it's a good process," he said. "We have a good leisure facilities master plan, we have excellent procedures in dealing with development charges (which are used to fund growth-related projects) and all of a sudden we're jumping out of order, throwing everything aside and moving ahead."

Gazzola said he didn't see any compelling reasons to jump at the opportunity, even with the potential savings. "Sometimes we just can't take advantage of sales," he said.

However Vrbanovic reminded his colleagues that they share a collective responsibility for the whole city, not just their individual wards.

"It's clear that we need to take a step to further serve the needs of that part of the city which is rapidly growing," he said, adding that it would be imprudent not to investigate the possibility of partnership and what it would mean.



