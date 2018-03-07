Horwath touts mental health ministry during local stop

Chronic underfunding of local hospitals continues to create a health care crisis in Kitchener-Waterloo, according to Ontario's New Democratic Party Leader, Andrea Horwath.

During a campaign-style stop outside Grand River Hospital on Wednesday, March 7, Horwath highlighted the findings of freedom of information requests for September to December 2017 that show medicine, stroke, surgery and mental health beds all typically operated at over 100 per cent.

Occupancy in the pediatric mental health unit last November was 121 per cent, according to findings.

"Imagine if you had a child in mental health crisis looking for some help and find the only place you could take your child was already over capacity," Horwath said, flanked by local MPP Catherine Fife and Kitchener South-Hespeler NDP candidate Fitz Vanderpool

While the NDP's platform has not yet been released, Horwath said Ontarians can expect a number of new initiatives to end "hallway medicine" and bolster health care if she's elected premier this June, including a new standalone mental health ministry.

"We believe it's time to stop nibbling around the edges on mental health," she said.

Other promises being made by the NDP ahead of this year's provincial election is a plan to roll out a pharmacare plan for all Ontarians as well as a thorough review of the long-term care system.

"We are going to be looking at health care in a very personal way and tailoring health care to the communities and the people we serve," said Fife, adding that the NDP government will ensure, at minimum, hospital funding keeps pace with inflation.

Fife said the top issue her office deals with is long waits for specialists and surgeries.

"The systemic issue it stems from is the underfunding of hospitals," Howrwath said.