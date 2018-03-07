Linamar hits record sales, earnings

GUELPH, Ont. — Manufacturer Linamar Corp. says it hit record sales and earnings last year as the company expanded operations including in the electric vehicle market.

The Guelph, Ont.-based producer of machine parts says net earnings for 2017 came in at $549.4 million compared to $522.5 million a year earlier, while sales increased 14.5 per cent to $6.5 billion.

The company says it managed to increase sales, despite a soft market, in part by seizing market share.

Its automotive powertrain division sales were up 11 per cent and its industrial segment, including booms and telehandlers, was up 44 per cent in various North American, European and Asian markets.