Registration for Tory leadership vote extended

TORONTO — The deadline for those wanting to vote in the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership race is being extended by a day.

Registration was to end Wednesday night, but the chair of the leadership organizing committee tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the deadline was extended to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Hartley Lefton says the verification process is being extended due to a "continued stream" of members seeking verification PINs.

Lefton says as of mid-afternoon Wednesday more than 40,000 party members had cast ballots in the leadership race to replace Patrick Brown, who abruptly resigned as leader in late January amid sexual misconduct allegations.