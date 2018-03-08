UK: nerve agent attack on ex-spy was 'brazen and reckless'

"It's also possible there could be some troublemaker out there who wants to make it look like it was Russia," he said.

Nerve agents are chemicals that disrupt the messages sent by the nerves to the body's organs. They can be administered in gas or liquid form, causing symptoms including vomiting, breathlessness, paralysis and often death.

Sally Davies, the chief medical officer for England, said there was a low risk to the public, but experts on the chemical said it was highly dangerous and needed specialized care to process.

"Nerve agents are not materials that can be made at home," said Andrea Sella, a professor of inorganic chemistry at University College, London. "Their level of toxicity is such that they are only to be manufactured in specialized facilities."

Authorities will be looking to find impurities and residues that might provide clues as to the precise chemical process used to manufacture the material, Sella said.

"There is no question that the authorities will be looking for the container used to deliver the material, as the chemical contents would be a goldmine," Sella said. "With this information it might well be possible to trace the origin of the substance."

Police and forensics officers are focusing on three sites in Salisbury, a medieval city known for its towering cathedral located 90 miles (145 kilometres) southwest of London. Rudd said the sites are Skripal's home, a pub and a restaurant.

Skripal, a former colonel in Russia's GRU military intelligence service, was convicted in 2006 of spying for Britain and imprisoned. He was freed in 2010 as part of a widely publicized spy swap in which the U.S. agreed to hand over 10 members of a Russian sleeper cell found operating in America in return for four Russians convicted of spying for the West.

Those who knew him in the community were shocked, describing him as friendly and outgoing — hardly a man hiding out.

The owner of a local convenience shop frequented by Skripal described him as one of her favourite customers. Ebru Ozturk, from Kahramanmaras, Turkey, said she made sure to stock the food that he liked to eat, particularly smoked bacon and Polish salami.

Ozturk, 41, painted an image of an educated man enjoying his retirement — fond of playing the lottery and chatting with the locals.

"Usually he plays lottery and scratch cards," she said. "Plus a few weeks he was lucky as well and laughed about it."

