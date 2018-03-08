Human remains found in southwestern Ontario

CENTRAL ELGIN, Ont. — Police are investigating after human remains were found in southwestern Ontario.
Provincial police say officers were contacted on Tuesday after the remains were discovered near a country road in Central Elgin, Ont.
Police say they have not yet identified the remains.
The Ontario Provincial Police says its Forensic Identification Services are assisting the Elgin County Crime Unit in the investigation.
They say an autopsy has been scheduled for today.
By The Canadian Press
