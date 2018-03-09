Community foundation refreshes brand

It's a "brand" new day at the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation.

A refreshed brand will build on the core values of the organization and aligns with its willingness to engage in new and exciting ways with the community, a press release issued Thursday, March 8 says.

A new multicoloured logo has been designed to better reflect the diversity of the community. The arcs and shapes in the image represent the people and organizations that together create an abstracted thumbprint, symbolizing the ability for everyone to "make their mark" in the community and leave a lasting impression.

"Do More Good. Forever. Together." is the new tag line, which incorporates the key elements of the unique position the foundation holds within the community.

After getting feedback from donors, the organizations that receive grants through the foundation, as well as many volunteers, refined and strengthened the vision and mission to ensure the foundation was aligned in its approach to community investment.

The new mission is "creating caring communities where everyone thrives. The new vision is "making it easy for people to do more good."

"This is an exciting time for us," said Elizabeth Heald, president & CEO, Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation. "While our commitment to building assets and providing leadership in the community we serve will not change, there is incredible potential to enable social capital and develop creative forward-thinking innovative solutions for place-based philanthropy. Our new branding positions us for those opportunities."

Over the coming weeks, the foundation said there will be more updates as it continues to evolve in its efforts to help individuals and organizations in our community do more good.

People can visit the website at kwcf.ca to learn more about how they can partner with the foundation.