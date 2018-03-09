University of Waterloo students rally for mental health

While many at the school on Thursday pled for more counselling services, Alhussein said it’s more of a systemic issue.

“It’s a very technical school and it’s very focused on grades,” said Alhussein. “One solution could be to put more funding into the arts and have a more balanced campus.”

Another factor in the stress that students feel is expectations from parents, said Alhussein. An international student himself, he knows the stress of going to another country and the expectations that, in some cases, come with forking over as much as $20,000 per term to study.

In the fall 2017 semester, there were 7,898 international students at the University of Waterloo. That number has increased by almost 3,000 since 2014.

“For a lot of them, failing means going home and dealing with the expectations of their parents,” said Alhussein.

More than a dozen students took turns speaking to the crowd of a few hundred, sharing their individual stories.

Many women spoke of sexual assault and lack of resources and dealing with the emotional trauma that comes with it, pointing out the lack of support from counselling services even when they were sought.

Others spoke of apathy from professors and counsellors at the school, despite their pleas for help.

“We are all f***ing lonely,” said Chelsea MacDonald, a first year theatre and performing arts student. “We need to start coming together.”

Matthew Grant, a spokesperson for the University of Waterloo who was at the event, said a report, set to be released on March 14, will outline a proactive plan to deal with student mental health. The report, compiled by the president’s advisory committee on student mental health, will have recommendations based on information compiled from students, faculty, staff and community members.

“There will be some concrete actions that we can act on,” said Grant.

He added that the university understands individual needs of students and the care they require, which will be part of the report.

“We’re happy to see that students feel comfortable to open up and talk about mental health,” said Grant.