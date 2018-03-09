Local mom applauds the approval of another vaccine in fight against meningitis

A local mother whole lost her son to meningitis is touting the approval of a new vaccine that she hopes will keep other families from going through what she went through.

Kathryn Blain lost her son Mike Longo to the disease in 1995 when he was just 19, and has worked ever since to prevent a similar tragedy through the Meningitis Research Foundation of Canada. The approval of a new meningitis B vaccine called Trumenba by Health Canada recently has moved her closer to that goal, she said.

"It's been 20 years I've been working now since the onset of the foundation in 1998 bringing us another step closer, and I'm hoping in my lifetime we see an end to this disease," said Blain. "All the vaccines are in place, and there is all sorts of important information for parents out there to access and ways to connect with experts if you have questions."

Meningitis is the inflammation of the lining around the brain and spinal cord. It can be cause by different germs, usually bacterial or transmitted through viruses and or even fungi. One minute the person who contracts it can seem normal, but within 24 hours it could lead to serious infection or even death.

It can be fatal in up to 10 per cent of infected people and can kill in as little as 24 hours following the first symptoms. After children age four years and under, adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 years have the highest rates of meningitis B in Canada.

Blain said the approval of vaccine, which was already available in the U.S., fills an important gap in the vaccination coverage for this virus that can be passed through coughing or sneezing, sharing a water bottle, kissing and close physical contact and other person to person interactions.

"To eliminate the risk you have to get vaccinated," said Blain. "Meningitis causes such lethal and debilitating effects that is a great harm to the individual and community, and they have this vaccine now for the B strain which we didn't a few years ago.

"There have been some huge changes since my son's death in 1995 in that the only vaccine that was available at that time was when there was an outbreak."

That outbreak caused concern for the whole community concern, and two more Kitchener teens died when the virus struck again in late 1997 into 1998. Blain said awareness of meningitis has reached the point now where most kids get inoculated before the start grade school or high school. But there is still one important age group that is being missed — those 18 to 24 and heading off to the post-secondary level like college or university like her son.