Local mom applauds the approval of another vaccine in fight against meningitis

A local mother whole lost her son to meningitis is touting the approval of a new vaccine that she hopes will keep other families from going through what she went through.
Kathryn Blain lost her son Mike Longo to the disease in 1995 when he was just 19, and has worked ever since to prevent a similar tragedy through the Meningitis Research Foundation of Canada. The approval of a new meningitis B vaccine called Trumenba by Health Canada recently has moved her closer to that goal, she said.
"It's been 20 years I've been working now since the onset of the foundation in 1998 bringing us another step closer, and I'm hoping in my lifetime we see an end to this disease," said Blain. "All the vaccines are in place, and there is all sorts of important information for parents out there to access and ways to connect with experts if you have questions."
Meningitis is the inflammation of the lining around the brain and spinal cord. It can be cause by different germs, usually bacterial or transmitted through viruses and or even fungi. One minute the person who contracts it can seem normal, but within 24 hours it could lead to serious infection or even death.
It can be fatal in up to 10 per cent of infected people and can kill in as little as 24 hours following the first symptoms. After children age four years and under, adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 years have the highest rates of meningitis B in Canada.
Blain said the approval of vaccine, which was already available in the U.S., fills an important gap in the vaccination coverage for this virus that can be passed through coughing or sneezing, sharing a water bottle, kissing and close physical contact and other person to person interactions.
"To eliminate the risk you have to get vaccinated," said Blain. "Meningitis causes such lethal and debilitating effects that is a great harm to the individual and community, and they have this vaccine now for the B strain which we didn't a few years ago.
"There have been some huge changes since my son's death in 1995 in that the only vaccine that was available at that time was when there was an outbreak."
That outbreak caused concern for the whole community concern, and two more Kitchener teens died when the virus struck again in late 1997 into 1998. Blain said awareness of meningitis has reached the point now where most kids get inoculated before the start grade school or high school. But there is still one important age group that is being missed — those 18 to 24 and heading off to the post-secondary level like college or university like her son.
"Back then we didn't have routine vaccination and that's very important to us at the (foundation) and certainly to me," said Blain. "Losing a child to something like this is something you can't imagine until after it happens.
"We put them in car seats or tell them to wear bicycle helmets, so to have them fully vaccinated is another safeguard for sure."
Dr. John Yaremko, a pediatrician and assistant professor at McGill University for the past 30 years, said it's another important step in the coverage against meningitis B.
"We've had major success against meningitis and because of those success we don't see a lot of that meningococcal type C anymore," said Yaremko. "But because we've had success and don't see it, we've had other types of meningococcal infections happening and we're seeing the most of the B type."
It's not common, but it does appear throughout Canada and it is very unpredictable about who will get it, said Yaremko. "Most of the kids in the emergency department I work are normal health kids when they get it, and age seems to be a factor," he said.
While parents are diligent at the earlier ages, it's when there children assert more of their independence that the coverage against the virus drops. It's also the time when their riskier behaviour ramps up like sharing drinks or swapping other body fluids.
"The reason they seem to be more at risk is the lifestyle thing," said Yaremko. "Whenever you have a bunch of young kids who are crowded in a hockey locker room or an university dormitory or in bars, they're sharing water bottles, a cigarette or are kissing, that's the way it is transmitted.
"Once you get it, it looks like the flu, but within 24 hours these kids can end up in the ICU or will even die. Those that don't die, the estimates are that 20 to upwards of 30 per cent will have some long-term disability."
Yaremko said the side-effects of the vaccine are mild — usually some mild swelling in the inoculation area — but the efficacy of Trumenba has been proven in the U.S. "Scientifically, it's been shown to be safe and effective," he said.
For more on the latest developments in the fight against meningitis, you can visit Blain's foundation at www.meningitis.ca.
