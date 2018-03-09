Getting a better handle on women in tech

Most of the women in tech statistics come from the U.S., so a Canadian group is trying to tell those stories and compile that research to get a better gauge on their participation north of the border.
Women in Tech World invited women from across Canada to tell their stories in time for International Women's Day last week, and is extending the submission period to get a true pulse of women's contributions to the country's growing knowledge-based economy. They recently completed a tour of tech centres across Canada, including Waterloo Region, with the hopes that the data they compile can be shared with decision makers in the federal government.
Women in Tech World is a unique organization made up of more than 150 women in tech and tech enabled professions based out of Vancouver. Kayla Zimmermann, public relations manager for the group, said their mission is to create community-driven plans and educational programming to support and advance women in tech.
"There isn't a lot of data out there around Canadian women in tech," said Zimmerman. "A lot of the data we're getting is from the States and there isn't a lot of Canadian information.
"So we expanded our mission to visit all of the provinces and Yukon as well and hosted community conversations."
They got a sense of the talent and leadership out there from the more than 2,000 participants they touched base with, and wanted to follow it up with surveys and written submissions. With this data they hope to create a national report they plan to release this summer as well as recommendations for the individual communities they visited.
They also wanted to put names and faces to that research and the work they are doing to to support and advance women, break down barriers and celebrate their achievements.
"We got a lot of stories that we plan to share when we release the national report," said Zimmerman, who acknowledged that they will also be discussing the challenges these women had.
While they initially thought of only accepting submissions until March 8, they encourage women in the local tech ecosystem to continue to share their stories and will be putting out a monthly digital report in advance of their findings.
"We want to keep up the momentum and that's why we decided to extend it beyond International Women's Day," said Zimmerman. "With so many submissions, we're going to post about this every month until the report comes out."
Women in Tech World said there are a lot of stories to tell, and that we aren't telling enough of them. Once that awareness is raised, it invites more women to join and think about making their own contributions.
"It's about recognition for the work women are doing," said Zimmerman. "We had one company consistently promote the work of woman in their organization and the fantastic job she was doing, and they kind of all banded together to make sure we knew about it. That story will definitely get posted.
"It's a celebration of that success and the work women are doing in tech."
They want to show that women aren't outliers in the tech sphere, but important contributors to shaping the future of the industry.
"It should be attainable for everyone," said Zimmerman. "We want to get the word out there to hopefully inspire other women."
But it will also have real world applications once the compilations are done. The federal government recently announced a budget with a big science and technology funding component and Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains, was in Waterloo last week to tout the supports in place for what his government is calling a "feminist budget."
"We hope to have the data and actionable insights where we can say to government here is the problem, we found it, and based on this here's our recommendation on moving forward," said Zimmerman. "We want to be an organization that pushes forward, and not just recognizes the downfalls that exist."
Government needs information to roll out their strategies of expanding inclusiveness. Women in Tech World wants to ensure that it's more than just platitudes.
"We hope the federal government can make strategic changes that are backed by data," said Zimmerman. "From our understanding no other organization has gone across Canada to gather all this research — we're the first one — so it will be important for government to look at what we've gathered."
Women can still submit their experiences or those of other women they know at womenintechworld.com.
