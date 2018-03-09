Purpose Financial to acquire Thinking Capital

TORONTO — Financial services firm Purpose Financial LP has signed a deal to acquire financial technology startup Thinking Capital Financial Corp., a lender to small business.

Terms of the deal, which includes a combination of cash and securities, were not immediately available.

Purpose Financial says the agreement will create a business with significant balance sheet strength, strong financial backing and a diversified funding model.

Thinking Capital is expected to keep its headquarters in Montreal and all of its employees will remain with the company.