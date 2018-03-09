Toronto, U.S. markets close in the green

TORONTO — North American markets rallied today on U.S. jobs figures and a Canadian reprieve from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 39.11 points to 15,577.81, led by energy and materials.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 440.53 points to 25,335.74. The S&P 500 index was up 47.60 points to 2,786.57 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 132.86 points to a record close of 7,560.81.

The Canadian dollar closed at 77.88 cents US, up 0.52 of a US cent following news of the tariff exemption and a Statistics Canada report that showed Canada added 15,400 jobs in February.