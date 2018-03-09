Canada gets first permanent female RCMP leader

REGINA — The first woman to ever be permanently appointed to lead the RCMP promised Friday to leave no stone unturned in her efforts to modernize a law-enforcement organization that remains plagued by complaints of sexism, workplace bullying and discrimination against Indigenous Peoples.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Friday the appointment of 31-year veteran Brenda Lucki as the Mounties' new commissioner, a move he said will promote gender equality and address harassment in the workplace at the national police force.

"I will not have all the answers, but I definitely plan on asking all the right questions. And maybe some difficult ones," Lucki told a gathering at the RCMP training academy in Regina shortly after her appointment was announced.

"I plan to challenge assumptions, seek explanations and better understand the reasons how we operate. This means that no stone will be left unturned. And if what we find works, then we carry on until we unearth the issues that need addressing."

Trudeau highlighted Lucki's background working with Indigenous groups, including her induction into the Order of Merit of the Police Forces for her efforts to improve relations with First Nations in northern Manitoba.

Friday's appointment comes at a time when the force's relations with Indigenous communities are particularly strained.

Last month's acquittal of Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley in the shooting death of Indigenous youth Colten Boushie sparked accusations of bias against Indigenous people by police and in the justice system.

Trudeau was criticized in the days following the ruling for tweeting his support for the Boushie family — a sentiment from which he did not shy away when asked about it on Friday.

"I think it is impossible to look at the situation in our justice system and not recognize that our system has not fairly treated Indigenous people over the past decades — over the past centuries, even," he said.

"That is why we are pledging to do better. To recognize these challenges is the first step."