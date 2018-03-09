Funeral director's licence revoked after mix-up

HALIFAX — A regulator has revoked a funeral director's licence for his role in a bizarre mix-up of two women's bodies that resulted in the mistaken cremation of one and the embalming of the other.

The Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors released a ruling today saying David Farmer will no longer be permitted to conduct business as a funeral director or embalmer.

The board didn't impose disciplinary actions against Anthony Facey, the owner of the Serenity Funeral Home and Crematorium.

The Feb. 13 inquiry found that Sandra Bennett was mistakenly cremated while Myrtle Wilson was mistakenly embalmed and presented as Bennett to her family during a Dec. 27 visitation to the funeral home in Berwick.