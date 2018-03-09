Trans Mountain files injunction against protesters

VANCOUVER — Trans Mountain is seeking an injunction against a group of anti-pipeline activists protesting construction at two terminals in Burnaby, B.C.

A notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court before the start of a hearing today is asking that named individuals, along with John Doe, Jane Doe and "persons unnamed," be restricted from coming within 50 metres of the facilities.

The Calgary-based company says protesters have obstructed roads that it requires to access the Westridge Marine Terminal in order to build a new dock complex with three berths.

It says activists also obstructed workers at the Burnaby Terminal, where it plans to install 14 new storage tanks, an enhanced storm water treatment system as well as clear trees, for which it has received approvals.