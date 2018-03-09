Police in Waterloo Region search for missing elderly man

News 01:39 PM by Namish Modi Kitchener Post

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in finding  Raul Selberg, who wast last seen in the 147 Columbia Street West area on Thursday.

The 78-year-old, who suffers from dementia, was driving a greenish grey 1999 Toyota Camry, and was last seen between 3 and 4:15 P.M. 

The car has a dent in the driver's side door. Selberg is a white male, approximately 5-foot-10, and has short grey hair. In addition, he was wearing glasses, a black zip-up sweater, a navy blue winter jacket, black sneakers, and beige pants. 

Police urge the public to call 911 if they see Selberg. 

