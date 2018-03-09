Man, 37, charged after allegedly luring teen

NEWCASTLE, Ont. — A 37-year-old man from Kingston, Ont., is facing charges after police allege he tried to meet a teenager for sex in the Greater Toronto Area.

Durham Regional Police allege the man chatted online with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

They say the man arranged to meet the officer, but was ultimately arrested on Wednesday in Newcastle, Ont.

Police have charged him with one count each of child luring for sexual interferance and exposing genitals to a person under 16.