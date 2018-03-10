Man arrives at hospital in cab after stabbing

TORONTO — Police are investigating after a man with serious stab wounds arrived at a Toronto hospital in a taxi this morning.
Officers say hospital staff found the man unconscious in the cab.
They say the man was immediately taken in to surgery.
Police say they have closed part of a downtown street where they believe the stabbing took place.
They say the taxi driver is speaking to police about the incident.
By The Canadian Press
