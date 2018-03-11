Ford, Elliott meet following Tory leadership race

TORONTO — The newly crowned leader of Ontario's beleaguered Opposition is meeting with his main rival, who has so far refused to concede.

Doug Ford met with Christine Elliott on Sunday, a day after she narrowly lost the leadership to him, a spokeswoman for the latter said, though she would not confirm what the two were discussing.

Elliott disputed Saturday's results, alleging they stemmed from "serious irregularities" in the vote and pledging to investigate further.

But Ford brushed off her allegations on Sunday, saying he was working on restoring unity within the party as it works to topple Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne's government in the June election.

"I'm worried about Kathleen Wynne not Christine right now," Ford told reporters as he walked in a St. Patrick's Day parade in Toronto.

"We're going to defeat Kathleen Wynne and bring prosperity back to this great province ... we're uniting the team and we're going to defeat Kathleen Wynne."

Elliott has said she won the popular vote and the majority of ridings, and said thousands of party members were assigned to incorrect ridings during the voting process.

"I will stand up for these members and plan to investigate the extent of this discrepancy," she said in a statement issued hours after Ford's victory was declared.

The party said, however, that Ford's win was definitive. It noted that there had been an issue with the allocation of certain electoral votes but the matter was reviewed and resolved.

"These results are definitive and provide a clear mandate to Doug Ford as outlined in our party constitution and the leadership election rules," Hartley Lefton, chair of the party's leadership election organizing committee, said Sunday.