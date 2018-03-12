Condo development detrimental to heritage of uptown, say advocates

It’s a beautiful project, but it’s just not right for this area.
That’s the idea uptown resident Kae Elgie is trying to get across to Waterloo city council as it considers rezoning for a mega-redevelopment at the corner of King Street and Bridgeport Road.
“It’s an amazing project and it’s well intended, but not for this area,” said Elgie, who has a vested interest in the historic nature of the King Street corridor.
The developer of the project, HIP Developments, is asking for a lot of leniency from the City of Waterloo for the project at 70 King St. N., including:
An increase to the maximum building height within 30 metres of King Street, from 16 metres to 58.25.
An increase in density, from 250 units per hectare to 571.
An increase in the maximum floor area ratio, from 4.0 to 12.4.
Permission to use a combination of private indoor and rooftop decks as contributing toward the minimum required amenity area.
The height variance request — more than 3.5 times higher than what is currently allowed in buildings along King Street in uptown Waterloo — is a point of concern for Elgie.
She’s worried the increased height will create issues with wind and set a dangerous precedent that could have uptown Waterloo looking more like Fifth Avenue of New York City.
The plan for the site includes a podium that will be dedicated to programming for youth in science, technology, engineering, art & design, and math. While Elgie commends the developer for that initiative, she said it would work best away from the main stretch of uptown Waterloo.
Elgie isn’t alone in her concerns, either. Other area residents, like Stephen Herzog, are equally worried.
“I value the mid-century modern King Street facade of the post office building and the existing green space in front of the building along King Street. I would like to see this preserved in any redevelopment,” said Herzog.
The redevelopment was presented to Waterloo city council in an informal meeting last Monday, giving both councillors and the public a look at the project before it eventually makes its way to an official public meeting.
The project calls for 321 residential units with 322 parking spaces and 367 bedrooms.
The twin towers — one being 11 storeys and another 24 — will come from a podium that takes up most of the block.
