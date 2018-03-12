Condo development detrimental to heritage of uptown, say advocates

It’s a beautiful project, but it’s just not right for this area.

That’s the idea uptown resident Kae Elgie is trying to get across to Waterloo city council as it considers rezoning for a mega-redevelopment at the corner of King Street and Bridgeport Road.

“It’s an amazing project and it’s well intended, but not for this area,” said Elgie, who has a vested interest in the historic nature of the King Street corridor.

The developer of the project, HIP Developments, is asking for a lot of leniency from the City of Waterloo for the project at 70 King St. N., including: