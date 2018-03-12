Toronto stocks higher, loonie moves up

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as the loonie moved up against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.96 points to 15,592.77, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 61.88 points to 25,273.86. The S&P 500 index was down 2.96 points to 2,783.61 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 23.98 points to 7,584.79.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.01 cents US, up from an average price of 77.88 cents US on Friday.