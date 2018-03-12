St. Patrick's Day awareness goes door-to-door

Shayne Turner realizes that the annual party on Ezra Street is going to happen.

The director of municipal enforcement services with the City of Waterloo just wants to ensure that revellers and the public alike stay safe during what has become a tradition in Waterloo over the last decade.

“I imagine we’ll at least see similar numbers to last year,” said Turner just before a door-knocking campaign with police, students, special constables, firefighters, bylaw officers and auxiliary members.

A group of about 100 volunteers took to the streets last week to spread the word about safety — and the repercussions for breaking the rules — during a hour-long door knocking event.

So far, leading up to this Saturday, Laurier students have been understanding of the rules and are willing to co-operate with the police, as well as the City of Waterloo, said Kanwar Bar, president and CEO of the students’ union at Laurier.

“Our approach this year is being safe, respectful and being cognizant of who is around you,” said Bar. “Students are an integral part of our community and they are very conscious of their decisions and how they affect everyone around them.”

A total of six different groups and agencies took part in the door knocking event.

“There are a bunch of community partners involved to make sure that everyone is safe during these celebrations,” said Turner. “Public safety is not just for the community, but for the … partygoers.”

Last year, an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 students swarmed Ezra Street and the surrounding area, taking over the road. This has been the case for the last decade or so, but the parties have increased in intensity and in recent years, buses have come in from other cities with students looking to party.

Last Monday, the City of Waterloo updated its public nuisance bylaw, essentially allowing the city to charge offenders money to recoup costs.