Victoria mulls tight reins on horse tours

The changes include ensuring individual horses display identification numbers and health records to allow for improved animal monitoring by city licensing officers and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Highly visible numbers also help public reporting of potential issues involving horses, she said.

"People, when they do want to complain, they say, the brown horse that was on Government Street," said Thornton-Joe. "This would help to identify more quickly which animal."

A spokeswoman for Victoria's Tally-Ho Carriage Tours said the company is preparing to make a statement on Victoria council's plans, but was not prepared to comment on Monday.

Tally-Ho has been in the tour business using horses in Victoria since 1903. Its website cites three key goals, including "to ensure the horses are healthy and happy in their work at all times."

But Isitt said his concerns about the horses go beyond criticism of the business case. He said pollution from animal waste is also an issue.

Horse urine flows freely into the Inner Harbour, he said.

"That seems to be a violation of the storm sewer bylaw," said Isitt. "What kind of enforcement action is going on in relation to that? Are we basically ignoring that infraction?"

A city official said the carriage operators are required to remove horse manure but the issue of horse urine has not been addressed.

Council is also considering renaming the animal control regulation to the animal responsibility bylaw to also stop the sale of dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and rabbits at pet stores.

"The only exemption is if these animals are offered for adoption from a recognized animal rescue society or shelter organization, at which time the current bylaw policy would still apply," city council documents say.

By Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press