Official supervised injection site public meeting goes Wednesday

The general public will have its first opportunity to provide input regarding safe injection sites this coming Wednesday, March 21.

Regional councillors are hosting a special community services committee meeting from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Region of Waterloo headquarters that will act as both an information and input session.

"We'll have a presentation from public health staff because I think it's important that those in attendance, as well as the broader community, have an understand of the scope and scale of the opioid crisis and what's happening in our community," said Coun. Sean Strickland.

The public meeting is part of the process of creating two staff-recommended permanent supervised injection sites in Waterloo Region — one in downtown Kitchener and another in Galt. There is also an option for a third, mobile site.

"I support them and the challenge ... is you can support them in principle and recognize the public health benefits, but where do you put them?" — Coun. Sean Strickland

With that recommendation in hand, council will now consult with the public before directing staff to start the process of finding specific sites.

"We're probably going to hear a variety of views from people who are supportive and people who aren't supportive, people who want to learn more and people who have different ideas of how to perform the service," said Strickland.

Strickland is a strong supporter of supervised injection sites, but he has questions about the issue itself.

There has been opposition to the proposed site, specifically in Galt, which is already heavy in social services. Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig has said publicly that he does not support the creation of a supervised injection site in Galt.

In 2017, just under 71 people died from overdoses in Waterloo Region, many due to the increase in fentanyl use, either intentionally or inadvertently in laced drugs. In the same year, there were just under 800 reported overdoses to Waterloo Region paramedics. As of Feb. 19, four people have died from overdoses in 2018.