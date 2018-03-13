Region maintains 'AAA' credit rating

Moody’s Investors Service has rated the Region of Waterloo with the highest credit rating possible for the 18th year in a row.

The Region’s AAA rating reflects prudent financial management and long-term planning as well as a proven track record of positive operating outcomes.

The top credit rating was awarded based on the following strengths: a diverse and wealthy local economy; consistent positive operating results; strong management practices; and a mature and supportive institutional framework.

“Maintaining this rating for so long is a reflection of the Region’s consistently sound financial management and policy planning,” said Ken Seiling, regional chair. “The Region continues to manage well while investing in infrastructure and the future needs of citizens.”