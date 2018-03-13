Alleged gang-rape victim suing U.K. government

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia woman who alleged she was gang raped by British sailors is suing the U.K. government, arguing it should pay damages for harm she suffered in the incident.

Four men were originally charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a group sexual assault in barracks at 12 Wing Shearwater on April 10, 2015.

Charges against two of the sailors have been dropped, with Darren Smalley and Simon Radford still set to go on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Sept. 4.

The woman, whose name is banned from publication, says the Royal Navy bears responsibility for bringing the sailors to Canada and that she initially trusted the men because of their positions.