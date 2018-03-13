Report establishes 'baseline' for neighbourhood strategy

More than three quarters of Kitchener residents can identify the name of their neighbourhood, but only 16 per cent have a good understanding of what their neighbourhood association does.

"I think that presents an opportunity," said Josh Joseph, supervisor of the city's neighbourhood development office.

Findings highlighted in the first State of Kitchener Neighbourhoods Report: 2017 released earlier this month establish a baseline of data collection and analysis to help measure the impact of Love My Hood, the city's neighbourhood strategy that was adopted last spring.

Survey data was collected by Environics Research in a statistically representative telephone survey of 600 Kitchener residents and was combined with "hard data" from various community organizations such as school boards and police, to help provide context.

"I think it would be great to see more people aware of the Love My Hood program. About 25 per cent of residents know about it - what about the other 75 per cent?"

Josh Joseph, supervisor of the city's neighbourhood development office

Compiled by Lauren Burr, a PhD candidate at the University of Waterloo, the 60-page report is also intended to help people better understand their neighbourhoods.

Four years from now, when the next report is published, Joseph hopes to see more uptake on new programs and grants that are available to grassroots groups.

"I think it would be great to see more people aware of the Love My Hood program. About 25 per cent of residents know about it - what about the other 75 per cent?"

Love My Hood launched in February 2017 with 18 action items and the report also outlines how some projects are already coming to fruition through grant processes.

"We need to continue to promote, educate and enhance those things and get more people involved," Joseph said.

Much like the consultation process used to develop the neighbourhood strategy, city staff are preparing to go where the people are, he said. A special outreach strategy will aim key relationships among those who don't typically get involved, such as new Canadians, and will work to address barriers and overcome obstacles to participation.