Waterloo Region police, OPP warn of extortion, fraud scams

Despite continued awareness campaigns warning against extortion scams and fraud, people in Ontario still fell victim to fraudulent schemes to the tune of millions last year.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, 1,544 unsuspecting victims lost nearly $3 million in 2017 to the widespread Canada Revenue Agency scam, as well as other extortion and phishing schemes.

March is fraud prevention month, and as part of awareness initiatives the OPP, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre partners — the Royal Canadian Mounted Police — and the Competition Bureau of Canada are joining forces to help prevent Canadians from becoming victims of fraud.

The CRA scam typically sees criminals extort money from trusting victims via phone, email and text messages. Scammers are known to send a fraudulent communication claiming to be from Canada Revenue requesting personal information such as a social insurance number, credit card number, bank account number or passport number.

In a new twist, fraudsters leave a prerecorded message on voice mail impersonating revenue agency employees. Scammers, warn police, are attempting to steal funds by demanding outstanding taxes be paid by a money service business, by prepaid debit or credit cards.

Waterloo Regional residents are among those targeted.

“We receive daily calls and social media inquiries on many scams that are circulating,” explained regional police spokesperson Cherri Greeno. “This time of year we tend to see a significant increase in the CRA scams, where people are asked to give out personal information. Many times the scammers use threatening language to scare them into paying debt that they don’t owe.”

Police strongly advise people to never share personal or financial information with someone they don’t know or trust.

Fraudsters also attempt to steal money by insisting residents are eligible for a tax refund, but need to provide personal information to receive the payment. The sensitive private information is then used to further scam victims out of money.

Cases of fraudulent communications, such as texts, also attempt to convince taxpayers to visit a fake CRA website where the taxpayer is then asked to verify their identity by entering personal information.